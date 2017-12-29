Dharmani is new OSD to Himachal CM

The Himachal government on Thursday appointed Mohinder Dharmani, BJP’s media head, as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the CM and Trilok Janwal, a BJP activist, as advisor to CM.

Both have association with the ABVP and hail from Bilaspur district. Their posts will be co-terminus with the government for five years. Former CM Virbhadra Singh had appointed four OSDs and one advisor.

