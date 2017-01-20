Dharamshala is 2nd capital of Himachal Pradesh

IN A move that is being seen by some as a “masterstroke” by Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh as the state will go to the polls this year end, Dharamshala, the district headquarters of Kangra, the biggest and a politically important district in Himachal Pradesh, was Thursday declared the state’s second capital .

The announcement comes in less than 24 hours after the CM had hinted at a function that the government was actively considering a proposal to make Dharamshala as Himchal’s winter capital. Just a day before BJP holds its ‘Tridev Sammelan’ – a conference of the booth level to be addressed by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Virbhadra made a formal announcement in this regard Thursday, after informal consultations with some ministers and party leaders in Dharamshala where he is camping as part of his winter sojourn.

He said, “Dharamshala has had a significance and history of its own and fully deserved to be the second capital of the state.” Acknowledging the importance of Dharamshala, the CM said Dharamshala held a special importance and value to the lower areas of Himachal Pradesh, including Kangra, Chamba, Hamirpur and Una districts.

The people of these areas would now benefit from this special status as they would not have to travel longer distance for official work, added Virbhadra. He said Dharamshala already featured prominently not only in the map of India but also of the world owing to many reasons. He pointed out that Dharamshala was the home of Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama and attracted the people across the world. Prominent personalities of the world visited this hill town throughout the year.

Chief Minister said a full-fledged winter session of HP Vidhan Sabha was held for the first time outside Shimla in December, 2005. A complete Vidhan Sabha Bhawan was already working at Tapovan, for which the foundation was laid in his previous tenure in 2006.

This town has hosted 12 winter sessions of HP Vidhan Sabha — a practice Virbhadra introduced. Immediately after announcement, several hailing from Kangra, among them cabinet ministers, chief parliamentary secretaries, MLAs, chairman and vice chairman of boards and corporations – hailing from Kangra thanked the Chief Minister for declaring Dharamshala as the second capital of the state. Among those who hailed the move were Sujan Singh Pathania, Thakur Singh Bharmauri, Mukesh Agnihotri, Sudhir Sharma – all ministers, apart from Neeraj Bharti.

They said it was a “historic step for which the people of the region would always remain indebted to Virbhadra Singh.”

Earlier in the day, former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal termed CM Virbhadra Singh’s announcement a “poll gimmick to divert people’s attentions from the failures of the government.”