‘Bias’ against Dalit Students: Kullu headmaster, four teachers, SMC head booked

An FIR was lodged against the headmaster of Government High School, Chestha, four teachers and the head of the School Management Committee (SMC) on Wednesday after an inquiry ordered by Kullu Deputy Commissioner Yunus confirmed that they practiced caste discrimination against Dalit students during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Pariksha Par Charcha’ last week. “The Incident did happen,” said Yunus.

Police lodged the FIR against headmaster Rajan Bhardwaj, four teachers and SMC head Ram Lal under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on Wednesday.

Kullu Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri said the FIR was lodged under Section 3 (1)-R of the SC and ST Act at Bhunter police station on the basis of the Magisterial report received from the Deputy Commissioner. “The names in the report include some teachers, the headmaster and SMC members. Investigations have started. Our investigation team will go to the spot on Thursday,” she said.

“It was at Lal’s house, where the school management had made arrangements for watching the event,” education Secretary Arun Sharma told The Indian Express, confirming that the allegations of segregation of Dalit students during Prime Minister Modi’s live chat have been found true.

The SMC, which has come under legal scanner, has been dissolved with immediate effect, said Sharma.

For all the latest Shimla News, download Indian Express App