Crackdown on drug mafia in Himachal: Five properties attached

Following a recent HC order asking police to act against drug peddlers, the Kangra police have launched a drive to identify properties of drug traffickers and seize them. For the first time in the state, the police have attached five such properties worth Rs 3.5 crore in the district after it was proved in the investigations under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act that the assets were made out of money earned through illegal means, primarily drug trafficking.

The HC, in its July 2016 order, had also reminded the police about the provisions of preventive arrests of persons involved in illegal drug trade, their harbourers and financiers under the NDPS Act. The Kangra police have identified 25 such properties, said Kangra SP Sanjeev Gandhi, who is leading the drive. “The assets seized by the police include houses and commercial properties.”

Nurpur sub-division has been mainly under focus for detection of crime related to drug peddling and illegal smuggling of liquor in the areas bordering Punjab. Gandhi said: “The dealers have been engaged in drug procurement. There are numerous cases pending against them. After the HC order asking the police to investigate the forward and backward links of the persons involved in the drugs and invoked the provisions under the NDPC Act, we have seized the illicit properties of such drug dealers.”