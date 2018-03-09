Congress stages walkout from Himachal Assembly, now over Bhakra dam oustees

Former Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh Former Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh

Opposition Congress staged a walkout from the Assembly Thursday to press for adoption of a private member’s resolution seeking regularisation of illegal encroachment by oustees of Bhakra Dam project at Bilaspur, a town set up for their rehabilitation.

Congress MLAs led by CLP leader Mukesh Agnihotri and former CM Virbhadra Singh walked out after heated exchanges with minister Mahender Singh, who refused to accept their demand to adopt the motion. The minister earlier said in the House the though the government was concerned about the problems faced by oustees, it could not do much since the High Court was dealing with the matter.

The motion was tabled by Ram Lal Thakur, Naina Devi MLA and former minister. Thakur reminded the minister that the High Court had ordered to evict all encroachment from forest land by March 28.

