Congress convention at Mandi: Virbhadra skips Sukhu’s show, party vows to uproot BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Himachal Congress president Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, party’s Himachal co-in-charge Ranjeeta Ranjan and other Congress leaders in Mandi Saturday. (Express Photo/Pradeep Kumar) Himachal Congress president Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, party’s Himachal co-in-charge Ranjeeta Ranjan and other Congress leaders in Mandi Saturday. (Express Photo/Pradeep Kumar)

At its one-day convention held in Mandi on Saturday, the Himachal Congress adopted five resolutions resolving to wipe out the BJP from the state in the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha polls. It also resolved to expose PM Narendra Modi’s alleged falsehood on jobs, corruption and checking prices of essential commodities.

The convention called by PCC president Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu in Mandi, a district where the Congress lost all 10 Assembly seats and where one of its ministers, Anil Sharma, switched over to the BJP ahead of the 2017 Assembly polls, was marked by absence of former CM Virbhadra Singh, his MLA son Vikramaditya Singh and some others from his camp.

Those who attended the meet included Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan, who is also party’s co-incharge of Himachal, state Congress leaders Kaul Singh Thakur and G S Bali, besides CLP leader Mukesh Agnihotri. A large number of MLAs, former ministers and PCC office-bearers also attended the meet.

“Our campaign Hisab de Sansad, making each sitting BJP MP accountable to public on his five-year term, has already caught up the public imagination. We are going to every single household to apprise them about the failures of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister and also of the NDA on every promise they made to the people during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls,” the PCC president said at the convention.

CLP leader Mukesh Agnihotri called the NDA government at the Centre “jumlon ki Sarkar” and attacked it for its “inability” to tackle corruption and provide jobs. He also warned the state BJP government against any attempt to dilute section 118 of HP Tenancy and Land Reforms Act, which debars outsiders from buy agriculture land in the state.

Bali, a former minister, however, said Jai Ram Thakur was a gentleman and his government should be given some time to perform before the Opposition took a hard stand against him. He pointed out some instances of mal-administration during the Congress rule which led to the party’s defeat. In one resolution, the party directly attacked the Prime Minister, accusing him of cheating the nation on his promise to bring back black money and end corruption.

Second resolution related to “befooling” of the Himachal voters who were promised hike in import duty on apples from 50 to 150 per cent, special bailout package to Himachal and railway expansion projects. The Congress also criticised the BJP government on law and order situation in the state and adopted a resolution condemning incidents like caste discrimination at Kullu school and rise in cases of rape and murders.

