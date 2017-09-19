CM on bail, agent in jail: Ravi Shankar Prasad tears into Virbhadra Singh

Prasad said the CM “can’t take shelter” under excuses such as “political vendetta” as the cases against him relate to a time when Narendra Modi had not yet been elected Prime Minister. (File) Prasad said the CM “can’t take shelter” under excuses such as “political vendetta” as the cases against him relate to a time when Narendra Modi had not yet been elected Prime Minister. (File)

LAUNCHING A fierce attack on Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh over the corruption cases against him, Union Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad said Himachal Pradesh had became a “classic case” in the entire country where the CM was on bail, and an agent (a former LIC staffer) in jail for his (CM’s) financial improprieties.

“As he (CM) has exhausted all his legal options from Himachal to Delhi High Courts to seek quashing of the charges and hasn’t got any relief, he will stand trial for corruption,” Prasad told a press conference here to wind up state BJP’s week-long campaign – ‘Hisab Maange Himachal.’ Prasad said the CM “can’t take shelter” under excuses such as “political vendetta” as the cases against him relate to a time when Narendra Modi had not yet been elected Prime Minister.

He said although the CM had right to fight his cases, this had severely impacted the governance in the state, hitting major road and National Highway projects funded by the centre. Despite the Centre being proactive in providing funding, the government has not done even a bit to utilise the grants made available under 13th and 14th finance commissions, apart from money for NH projects ,which is approximately Rs 1.25 lakh crore.

“There has been a hike of 163 per cent in grants after the Centre restored special category status. As many as 61 NH projects were sanctioned and Rs 298 crore deposited for preparing the DPRs for 1900-km long NH. But the progress is nil whereas NHAI has made headway in its projects,” he said.

The union minister also spoke about major projects sanctioned by the Centre, including three medical colleges, AIIMS,Trauma Centre and Smart City project and urged the people of the state to defeat the “non-performing and corrupt government in the state.”

Asked if the BJP was facing hurdles in naming its chief ministerial face in the state, Prasad declined to comment, saying, “It’s not my mandate to make any comment on this. It’s an issue that the party’s highest decision-making body, that is the Parliamentary board, will decide.”

