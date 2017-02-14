‘Change of guard in Himachal Pradesh Police in due course’

Even as Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh Monday did not rule out a change of guards in the police department in the near future, he was all praise for the incumbent DGP Sanjay Kumar terming him as a ‘gentleman’ who enjoyed his trust and confidence.

“There will be a change. But it will be a well thought-out move. A decision in this regard will be taken in due course of time,” he told The Indian Express.

A 1985-batch IPS officer, Kumar was appointed as the DGP in 2014 after B Kamal Kumar retired.

Virbhadra stated he will not change the DGP in a haste but there is certainly a move to give chance to the next man in line based on seniority. The change was also warranted since this is an election year, he said.

He did not name Kumar’s successor, but last week, he reportedly instructed the home department to issue orders for S R Mardi, Director General of Police (Home guards and Fire Services) as the new DGP. Mardi ,earlier had also served as the Additional DGP (CID and Vigilance), besides IGP (south) and SP(Shimla).

Besides Mardi, there is also senior IPS officer Somesh Goyal, a 1984-batch and currently DGP (prisons) and another DGP rank officer Prithvi Raj, 1987-batch, lobbying for the post.