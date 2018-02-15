  • Associate Sponsor
Cases against Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association withdrawn: Govt decision taken under pressure, says Virbhadra Singh

The Congress had filed four FIRs against HPCA, naming the then cricket association president Anurag Thakur, his father and former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal and several others.

By: Express News Service | Shimla | Published: February 15, 2018 9:51 am
Former chief minister Virbhadra Singh Wednesday raised serious questions over the state government’s move to withdraw cases against Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) and termed the move as “hasty, premature and unwarranted.”

The Congress, on its return to power in 2012-13, had filed four FIRs against HPCA, naming the then cricket association president Anurag Thakur, his father and former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal, senior IAS officer Deepak Sanan and several others as accused.

The state Cabinet, last month, took a decision in principle, to withdraw all the cases filed against BJP leaders and several others, saying they were the result of “political vendetta.”

Virbhadra said, “The decision of the government has surprised me. It is premature, hasty and unwarranted,” he said.

Virbhadra alleged that it was well-known fact that the HPCA matters were pending in different courts in the state and outside, including the Supreme Court.

