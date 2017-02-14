BMW hit-and-run: Clear-cut murder, alleges Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh

Himachal Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh Monday termed the death of Akansh Sen, nephew of his wife Pratibha Singh as a ‘clear-cut’ murder case. “The boy was innocent. He was killed in a planned manner. He had no role in the brawl which had taken place between two groups. He had gone to negotiate and get one of his friends released… who was detained by the rival group,” he said.

Watch what else is in the news

Claiming that Sen was a well-behaved boy who was brilliant in academics, the Chief Minister said, “After committing the crime, the accused tried to give it a colour of accident and even lodged a report at the police station about it. The police too started investigations assuming it to be a case of road accident involving a BMW.”

Virbhadra said it was only after the police was informed about the true facts that the investigations were taken-up in a right prospective as before ‘they tried to completely cover-up the case’.

The Chief Minister went on to say that he would even write Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh asking him to set-up a SIT to take-up investigations in a fair manner. “So far, no arrests have been made, but we hope the police will not come under influence of anyone and do its job in a free and fair manner to bring the culprits to justice” he added.