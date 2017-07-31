BJP rolls out ‘Jan sampark abhiyan’ in Himachal

In the Lok Sabha polls in 2014, the BJP had posted a high vote share of 53 per cent. In the Lok Sabha polls in 2014, the BJP had posted a high vote share of 53 per cent.

THE OPPOSITION BJP, at end of its three-day long state executive Sunday, launched a month-long ‘Jan sampark abhiyan’ in 68 constituencies on the lines of its recent ‘Parivartan Rath Yatra’ to reach out to every household in the state to highlight the “corruption, mafia raj and lack of the Congress government’s credibility, necessitating a change for a credible regime.”

BJP’s national general secretary (organisation) Ram Lal spoke to the members of the executive at end of the session, setting a target of securing more than 50 per cent vote share in the next Assembly elections for the party. In the Lok Sabha polls in 2014, the BJP had posted a high vote share of 53 per cent.

“We have plans in place to maintain this record so that the Congress vanishes from the state for at least 20-25 years. Our target of 50-plus seats now looks more like 60-plus if the situation on the ground is any indication. No one is listening to the Chief Minister (Virbhadra Singh) and the credibility of the government is zero,” said former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal after the meeting.

Dhumal told mediapersons that the recent rape and murder of a Class X schoolgirl has left every citizen shocked and shattered over the government’s and police response to the situation.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App