BJP in command: A new chapter begins for the Shimla Municipal Corporation

Shimla Mayor Kusum Sadret. (File Photo) Shimla Mayor Kusum Sadret. (File Photo)

Amidst vedic rituals like ‘hawan’ and a political show, Mayor Kusum Sadret and Deputy Mayor Rakesh Kumar took charge of their positions in the Municipal Corporation on Tuesday, after the BJP’s historic win in the 31-year old Congress citadel of Shimla. The party, since registering its victory, has been waiting for an auspicious day to commence its term heading the civic body.

The Mayor was briefed on various development projects, money allocation and governance projects under the centrally-funded JNURRM by Municipal Commissioner G C Negi, in the presence of other administrative officers. Sadret, who was elected to the House for the first time, was also introduced to the heads of various departments, and informed about their functioning.

The new House will convene on June 30 to take some decisions and also constitute committees to oversee and assist the working of the corporationn. It was decided that Sadret’s team will also visit two important water supply schemes at Giri and Gumma to explore possibilities of improving the town’s water supply system, which is one of the top priorities of the new body.

At the first introductory meeting, Shimla MLA Suresh Bhardwaj spoke about the BJP’s plans for Shimla and outlined how the new team will address some of the immediate issues.

Both the Mayor and Deputy promised to work in close coordination with the councillors to fulfil the promises made in the party’s vision document. Sadret reiterated that regulating water supply, allocating parking space, sewage management and constructing parks are on top of her priority list. She also hoped that the re-elected councillors will help her formulate welfare plans. The deputy mayor promised to restore the lost glory of the capital, and develop it along the lines of an ideal tourist space.

Bhardwaj thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of Urban Development Venkaiah Naidu for facilitating the town with the Smart City Project, which had earlier been denied. He recalled the contributions of former Commissioner Pankaj Rai and Assitant Commissioner Prasant Sirkek in the “smart city” plan.

Later, Sadret and Kumar met Governor Acharya Devvrat at the Raj Bhawan.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd