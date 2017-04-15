Bhoranj win fires up BJP, Congress faces heat

Anil Dhiman Anil Dhiman

The Bhoranj by-election result has put BJP in an advantage to take on Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, who till now has remained the face of the embattled Congress, replacing Prem Kumar Dhumal of the saffron party twice in 2003 and 2012. Ahead of the Assembly election, six to seven months away, Virbhadra has multiple challenges in the wake of personal problems due to corruption taint and CBI /ED cases and an upbeat BJP, ready to face him as well as a faction-ridden Congress.

Virbhadra’s public stance against PCC president Sukhwinder Sukhu being already known, Congress seems to be more in a self-defeat mode rather than match up with an emboldened BJP, which has already begun to fine-tune its strategy for the upcoming Assembly polls. Not that the Congress was unaware of BJP’s strength at Bhoranj in Hamirpur, the home district of former CM Dhumal, but the party was in total disarray, making it hard for Promila Devi, the candidate for the bypoll. In fact, the party had initially picked Prem Kaushal, who was changed within 24 hours. And, it is hard to believe it was done without Virbhadra’s approval.

No wonder, Anil Dhiman, son of the late BJP leader I D Dhiman whose death had resulted in the byelection , won by 8,290 votes. The poll results are seen as a big blow to the Congress, whose graph has taken a huge dip on issues of governance, incumbency and now CBI having filed its chargesheet against Virbhadra and ED attaching his property worth Rs 27 crore in Delhi. The ED, which had summoned him for appearance on April 13 which he skipped, and ow told to reach on April 20.

Thus, during the campaign, which was led by Dhumal, the party made CM’s corruption cases as major poll plank, beside ‘mafia raj’ ( mining mafia ,forest mafia, land mafia ,drug mafia and transfer mafia) and lack of governance. Dhumal has certainly emerged as champion of the party’s larger power plan to replace the Virbhadra-rule after next polls. “In 2007, the BJP had won Hamirpur Lok Sabha bypoll and thereafter the party romped home to power in the state winning the assembly poll.The history is going to repeat again after 10 years”, Dhumal predicted, after the results.

The BJP win at Bhoranj ,thus, was being seen as change of the political breeze in the state ,though it’s still not known as the BJP name its Chief Ministerial face or adopt the pattern followed in UP, Uttarakhand or earlier in Bihar. Though there is a demand for clarity on leadership .

The congress,which is facing serious factionalism ,could not prepare its poll strategy for Bhoranj -more of less conceding that it’s not a party bastion to put high stakes.” Changing candidate was also a mistake as it did not sent a good signal” admits Health Minister Kaul Singh Thakur, who attributed the defeat to the party’s foothold at Bhoranj.

Virbhadra has put the blame on the party for not being able to do a thorough ground work at Bhoranj while the BJP had been quite aggressively mobilising support. The PCC president was quick to counter, “It’s very easy to won the victory but on defeat it’s party to blame. People also vote on governance as the party’s role is to create organisational base, which is very much there.”

With BJP national president Amit Shah slated to reach Shimla for two-day visits and hold close interactions with MLAs, MPs and party cadres on May 3 and 4, the congress can read the warning signs in Himachal Pradesh.

