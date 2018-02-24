Himachal: Day after Baddi fiasco, DC, SP transferred

IN A MOVE aimed at sending a stern warning to the state administration, the state government Friday issued transfer orders of Solan deputy commissioner Hans Raj Sharma and Baddi Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh.

The transfers came hours after Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur’s Baddi visit, which was marred by alleged mismanagement and ‘breach’ of official protocol.

The day-long visit, during which he also shared the stage with Governor Acharya Devvrat and participated in a ‘Swachhta’ drive, a school function and a few other non-official events, witnessed a collapse of security and traffic hold-ups, apart from a ‘surprise’ change in the CM’s approved travel route that left Thakur displeased.

While the Governor had to wait for the district officials to properly receive him on his arrival to Baddi-Nalagarh, the Chief Minister was left to fend himself for sometime with no officials around. During one event, Thakur was also ‘jostled’ by some in the crowd. Also, some people who were kept out of the list of invitees were part of the ceremonies. The rift within the BJP ranks also came to the fore, causing embarrassment to the Chief Minister.

The transfer orders of the two officials have come less than a month after their postings by the new BJP government. Hans Raj Sharma has been recalled to Shimla and posted as director, women and child development. He will replaced by Vinod Kumar, currently settlement officer at Dharamshala.

Gaurav Singh, whose posting orders were issued by principal secretary (Home) Prabodh Saxena Friday morning, was shifted as Commandant, 5th IRB (Mahila) Battalion. He will be replaced by Rani Bindu ,whose posting as SP, Chamba, was cancelled only 24 hours ago.

Earlier, Singh was unceremoniously shifted from Baddi during the previous Congress government under pressure from an MLA. The move had attracted criticism.

A top official said, “The Chief Minister was quite upset about the arrangements at Baddi and he wanted stern action for the mess there.” The action has sent a strong message in view of his upcoming visit to Solan on February 25 and 26. “We are making foolproof arrangements for the CM’s visit. There will be no laxity of any kind,” said an official.

