B. Tech student commits suicide in Himachal Pradesh; protest at varsity

A second-year student of B Tech in civil engineering at J P University of Information Technology (IT) committed suicide by hanging himself in his private PG room at Wakhanghat on Wednesday. Sources said Anmol Thakur (20) was found hanging by his parents, who were already scheduled to visit him during the day, as per their telephonic conversation Wednesday morning.

When his mother knocked the door of his room around 11 am, the door did not open for quite some time. She got suspicious and asked for help from other students and her nephew who was accompanying her. They broke open the door and found him hanging, according to sources.

Suspecting he was still alive, they rushed him to the dispensary of the University, where doctors declared him dead, but yet advised them to take him to the government hospital at Kandaghat. “By then, the police team also reached,” said Solan SP Mohit Chawla, adding that the body was later handed over to the parents after autopsy.

Though the SP said the parents did not suspect any foul play, students of the university staged a protest, demanding resignation of a faculty member who had allegedly initiated disciplinary action against Anmol Thakur and others. Later, police reached the campus and brought the situation under control.

Irate students also demanded a high-level probe into the death of Anmol Thakur, who hailed from Samirpur village in Hamirpur district. They said Anmol was a brilliant student but was forced to take the extreme step after the varsity authorities allegedly reported him as a case of “short attendance”. University authorities refused to make any statement.

