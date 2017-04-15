Assets probe: Former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal challenges Virbhadra Singh

Prem Kumar Dhumal. Prem Kumar Dhumal.

Former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal on Friday cautioned Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh against attempts to defame him on property charges and reminded him that he himself had volunteered for the probe by any agency, including CBI, a request he had made to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015.

Dhumal said whenever Virbhadra lands in trouble relating to his own disproportionate assets’ case in which he had been charge-sheeted by the CBI, he uses the opportunity to send some elements to Punjab on the pretext of conducting inquiry into his (ex-CM) assets, which is a clear diversionary tactic.

He said: “Now, when the Enforcement Directorate had summoned him to Delhi in connection with the money laundering case, he (CM) against tried to misuse his position and falsely highlighted the matter by relating to his property. This was just an attempt to defame him.”

Dhumal asserted that he was completely in favour of transparency in public life and to remove any confusion in the minds of his opponents, including Virbhadra Singh, he (Dhumal) himself had met the Prime Minister and offered to get himself probed by the CBI.

