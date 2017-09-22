Amit Shah’s Kangra rally today, focus on BJP’s young brigade

BJP chief Amit Shah has also convened a meeting of the core group in Delhi this weekend to take stock of the party’s preparedness for the polls. (Source: File Photo) BJP chief Amit Shah has also convened a meeting of the core group in Delhi this weekend to take stock of the party’s preparedness for the polls. (Source: File Photo)

Expecting a huge turnout in Kangra for BJP national president Amit Shah’s rally Friday, named ‘Yuva Hunkar Rally’, the BJP today made some last-minute changes at the venue, restricting the number of chairs to enable more party workers to get space and access. State BJP chief Satpal Satti admitted that the capacity of the Kangra ground may not be enough to fully accommodate the crowd the party was expecting as this was being planned as the first major rally of youths against the “corrupt and lacklustre” regime.

The local administration and police also believe that Kangra town would be packed and regulating traffic would be a major challenge. Kangra SP Ramesh Chajjta Thursday requested for additional reserve battalions from police headquarters.

Union Health Minister J P Nadda, who along with BJP’s poll in-charge Thawar Chand Gehlot, reached Dharamshala, took a round of the venue to oversee the arrangements while former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal and Himachal Pradesh party affairs in-charge Mangal Pandey and other leaders will also reach Kangra.

Although the chances of Amit Shah giving any hint relating to the BJP’s decision on its chief ministerial candidate, party leaders are keeping their fingers crossed on Shah’s plan for the state. Shah has also convened a meeting of the core group in Delhi this weekend to take stock of the party’s preparedness for the polls.

BJP leaders, meanwhile, are putting pressure on the state leadership to ensure that the tickets were announced at the earliest. The list of the ticket-seekers this time is likely to have a record of sorts as lot of retired civil servants, servicing officers and professional ,businessmen ,youth entrepreneurs and social activists were lining up for tickets. Sitting MLAs are worried over their fate as the party has already hinted at fielding new faces and youths.

