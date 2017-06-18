‘After Bhoranj bypoll, MC polls, our mission is state’

Former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal with the newly elected BJP councillors in Shimla Saturday. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar) Former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal with the newly elected BJP councillors in Shimla Saturday. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar)

Celebrations began at the BJP’s party office in Shimla immediately after the MC poll results were declared Saturday. BJp workers chanted “Jai Sri Ram” when former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal joined other party leaders, including the newly elected councillors, during the celebrations . “Just a few months back, we won Bhoranj bypoll and now, this historic win at Shimla Municipal Corporation.

All this takes us to a bigger win of 50 plus (rather 60 plus) in the state Assembly polls. We are humbled by the victory and Shimla’s residents. He was meeting the top party leaders including state BJP president Satpal Satti, Dr Rajeev Bindal and Shimla MLA Suresh Bhardwaj to choose the first BJP Mayor and deputy Mayor for the town. “The BJP thanks the citizens of Shimla who have reposed their trust in the party to change the image of the town and solve their problems.

The party has got a fair mandate to head the corporation and show the way to run it’s affairs,” said Dr Rajeev Bindal, BJP general secretary. Meanwhile, PCC chief spokesman Naresh Chauhan said that none of the parties have got a clear mandate in the polls. There was no Modi wave. Some wards have been lost by a very narrow margin. “I thank three independents who have met Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and extended their support to the party. Our number has gone upto 15.We will closely analyze the factors and gear-up for the state Assembly polls” said Chauhan.

Meanwhile, outgoing Mayor Sanjay Chauhan congratulated the people of Shimla for a peaceful election. “The party has accepted the verdict of the residents. The verdict, however, is fractured with no clear majority for a single party. The CPM could win one summer hill seat and in over 6 seats it stood 2nd. The performance of the previous election could not be matched as the last election saw a direct vote for the Mayor and the deputy Mayor along with the respective councilors. The results are not very encouraging for the party and CPM will introspect,” said Dr Onkar Shad, secretary HP state secretariat of the CPM. Meanwhile, according to government sources, the newly elected councillors will take oath on June 19.

