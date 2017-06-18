SGPC president holds closed-door meeting with Akal Takht Jathedar to resolve rift

SGPC president Kirpal Singh Badungar SGPC president Kirpal Singh Badungar

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Kirpal Singh Badungar held a closed door meeting with Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh on Saturday to resolve the differences between them over the participation of SGPC in the dharna staged by SAD and BJP against the Congress government on June 12. Badungar visited Akal Takht secretariat and held a meeting with Jathedar.

Coming out of meeting, Badungar said, “Akal Takht is supreme. I was here as humble Sikh to explain the reasons why SGPC participated in the dharna staged by SAD. I have told Akal Takht Jathedar that SGPC has a history of participating in the political and social movements. Jathedar agreed with me.” Giani Gurbachan Singh said, “Badungar explained the reason behind the decision to participate in political dharna. I am satisfied with it.”

Meanwhile, Badungar has written a letter to union government to correct the GST advertisement issued recently. “An advertisement was issued by Union government regarding GST in all the newspapers recently. All the communities have been represented in this advertisement. But Sikhs have been represented by a non-Sikh. They have placed a turban on the head of a non-Sikh to represent the Sikh community. It is not in the good taste and also causes insult to the turban and the community. Union government should immediately apologise and correct its mistake. Responsible officials should be punished,” reads the letter.

