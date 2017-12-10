Sex racket busted, two foreigners among seven arrested

The accused will be produced in the Gurgaon court, it said. (Representational Image) The accused will be produced in the Gurgaon court, it said. (Representational Image)

Seven people, including two foreigners, were arrested for allegedly running a sex racket in a spa centre in Gurgaon, police said today.

Acting on a tip-off, the police had sent dummy customers to the spa in the Central Plaza Mall on Golf Course Road in Sector 53 Gurgaon and found the sex racket, an official release said here.

A case has been registered against the accused, including a woman from Thailand and another from Kenya, under various provisions of the law at Sector 53 police station in Gurgaon. The accused will be produced in the Gurgaon court, it said.

