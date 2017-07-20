Senior CR official booked under Atrocities Act in Mumbai

Khande, who previously worked in the claims office under Gupta, has alleged in his complaint that the latter blocked his transfer to the commercial manager’s office in August 2016, and while refusing to relieve him, allegedly used caste-based language to insult him. (Picture for representational purpose) Khande, who previously worked in the claims office under Gupta, has alleged in his complaint that the latter blocked his transfer to the commercial manager’s office in August 2016, and while refusing to relieve him, allegedly used caste-based language to insult him. (Picture for representational purpose)

A senior Central Railway official was booked under the Prevention of Atrocities Act earlier this month for allegedly passing caste-based remarks against a subordinate and denying him a top departmental award. R P Gupta, assistant commercial manager (claims), was booked by the MRA Marg police station for intentionally insulting and abusing a member of a Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe, after Tushar Khande, a chief law assistant (CLA) in the chief commercial manager’s office, filed a complaint on July 3.

Khande, who previously worked in the claims office under Gupta, has alleged in his complaint that the latter blocked his transfer to the commercial manager’s office in August 2016, and while refusing to relieve him, allegedly used caste-based language to insult him.

Khande said in his police compliant that he was finally transferred in October 2016 after a second order. According to the FIR, Khande wrote to the chief commercial manager requesting that another CLA be posted as he was overburdened with work. Khande has alleged that Gupta took exception to the request as well. In February this year, Khande was in contention for the Central Railway General Manager award, the topmost accolade for zonal employees. According to the FIR, Gupta intervened to put Khande out of the nomination.

In March, Khande, who had been contemplating legal action against Gupta, wrote to the general manager seeking sanction to file criminal charges. When he did not receive an answer in 30 days, he approached the police.

Sukhlal Varpe, senior inspector, MRA Marg police station, confirmed that an FIR has been filed and that an investigation was underway to verify Khande’s allegations.

When reached for a comment, Gupta said the complaint wasn’t serious. “During day to day work, I found lapses on part of the chief law assistant. In order to take revenge, he has done this. I have worked as a CLA myself for 18 years and I cannot do something like this to anybody. I will be proved right in court,” he said.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App