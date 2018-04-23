Self-styled godman flees with woman in Uttar Pradesh

Raids were carried out at different locations and the last location was traced to a village in Badaun but he fled by the time police could reach there, police said, adding that a case has been registered at Bhamaura police station. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav/Representational Image) Raids were carried out at different locations and the last location was traced to a village in Badaun but he fled by the time police could reach there, police said, adding that a case has been registered at Bhamaura police station. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav/Representational Image)

A self-styled godman running an ashram in Bareilly allegedly fled with a 19-year-old woman, police said on Monday. The girl and her family members had gone to attend a ‘satsang’ (religious discourse) in the ashram in Dalipur village under Bhamaura police station area on Saturday night from where Vidhayak Maharaj alias Virpal fled with her, they said.

After the ‘satsang’, the self-styled godman forced the girl and her relatives to stay back in the ashram for the night and Sunday day morning, both were found missing, police said.

Raids were carried out at different locations and the last location was traced to a village in Badaun but he fled by the time police could reach there, police said, adding that a case has been registered at Bhamaura police station.

The girl is the granddaughter of a gram pradhan in a village in Aonla police station area. The accused claims himself to be the successor of the manager of Sant Kripal Ashram, Swami Divyanand, police said. Senior Superintendent of Police Jogendra Kumar said teams have been constituted to trace the girl.

