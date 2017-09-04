Search for Bimal Gurung continues, GJM leader held in Alipurduar

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) chief Bimal Gurung Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) chief Bimal Gurung

The state police and the CID on Sunday continued their search for absconding Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) chief Bimal Gurung. Gurung has been booked in a number of cases, including under the UAPA, after a bomb blast at Kalimpong police station in which a civic volunteer was killed.

Meanwhile, an IED blast rocked Six Miles area near Darjeeling. The blast targeted a police outpost, however, no one was injured. According to police, it was a powerful blast with splinters made by cutting iron rods. This is the sixth such incident in the Hills within the last 15 days. A case has been registered.

Police also arrested Rohit Thapa, a GJM central committee member from Jaigaon in Alipurduar. Thapa was wanted in a number of cases. The situation in the Hills remained volatile as the indefinite strike entered its 81st day on Sunday. Rallies by pro-Gorkhaland supporters continued in some areas, and picketing has strengthened. Security forces maintained a strict vigil, and raids were conducted in different areas of Darjeeling bordering Sikkim in search of absconding GJM leaders.

