SAD flays Congress for trying to claim credit, says it was Sukhbir Singh Badal’s idea

Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal. (File Photo) Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal. (File Photo)

A day after Air India resumed services from Ludhiana to Delhi from Sahnewal airport, a credit war has started between Congress and SAD-BJP.

After Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu claimed that ‘it is only due to efforts of Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh that the flight was resumed’,

SAD spokesperson Maheshinder Singh Grewal said: “Congress can do to any extent to take credit. Despite knowing it well that flight has been resumed under UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is taking credit for it. Ravneet Bittu is a Lok Sabha MP and even then he is giving credit to Congress. This only shows his ignorance. This scheme has given a new lease of life to regional airports who were finding to difficult to run flights due to lack of commercial viability.”

Grewal claimed Bittu should know that “idea of Ludhiana-Delhi flight was first conceived by former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal in

May 2007”.

He said that Congress leaders should also try to contribute towards the development of the city instead of jumping for the credit for the works done

by others.

Replying to Grewal’s statement, Bittu in his statement said, “SAD-BJP should first have a look at their own report card for Punjab from 2007 to 2017. It is only because of their pathetic report card that people rejected them this time and Congress won. If such great was their report card, why this flight was not resumed during their tenure? Why they failed to get it started?”

