Row over Sand mine auctions: ‘Dissatisfied’ with Narang panel report, AAP says will move High Court

AAP had urged Justice Narang, Rana Gurjit Singh, Captain JS Randhawa and the other accused to clarify if they had ever remained in a lawyer-client relationship. Since, Rana Gurjit Singh was a client of Justice Narang, it is clear that nothing would come out of the inquiry of the commission. The whole exercise was farce," said Khaira.

A day after the Justice Narang Commission, which was set up to probe the role of Irrigation and Power Minister Rana Gurjit Singh in the multi-crore sand mining auctions, submitted its report to Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, AAP member and leader of opposition in Punjab Vidhan Sabha Friday, rejected the report and attacked the chief minister for “failing to take action” against the minister.

Khaira alleged that that the inquiry had been set up after giving ample time to the accused minister to do a “clean-up job “of his and his company’s accounts before any legal scrutiny. He said the elevation of Commission’s Presenting Officer, Avtar Singh Sandhu, as Additional Advocate General by the state government was a pointer to the fact that efforts had been made to placate key officials.

Khaira said that the “terms of reference” notified by the government also raises doubt of an impartial inquiry as the question of money trail or the source of money deposited in the accounts of Amit Bahadur and other employees of the minister were not part of the inquiry.

“The fight against the corrupt minister will be taken to the logical conclusion and we will knock the doors of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.” Khaira added.

