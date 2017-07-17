Rohini: 11-year-old dies after being ‘beaten up by classmates’

“He died during the course of treatment,” a police officer said. “We have conducted the post mortem and handed over the body to the family,” he added. Police also said that they will approach the school on Monday to gain more clarity. (Representational Image) “He died during the course of treatment,” a police officer said. “We have conducted the post mortem and handed over the body to the family,” he added. Police also said that they will approach the school on Monday to gain more clarity. (Representational Image)

A Class V student of a government-run school in Rohini’s Begumpur area died after complaining of pain in his chest and other body parts on Saturday evening, police said. The family has, however, alleged that the 11-year-old he was beaten up by three of his classmates over a “petty issue”.

“On Friday night, after dinner, he complained of chest pain. He told me that was beaten up with a belt and was also punched. On Saturday, when his pain increased, we took him to Bhim Rao Ambedkar Hospital,” his father, Ram Babu, said.

“He died during the course of treatment,” a police officer said. “We have conducted the post mortem and handed over the body to the family,” he added. Police also said that they will approach the school on Monday to gain more clarity.

