Regional round of World Robot Olympiad held at Mohali school

Learning Paths School, Mohali, Saturday hosted the regional round of World Robot Olympiad , a national level robotics championship. Twenty two teams competed with other teams in the championship displaying exceptional acumen for robotics.

Through the programme, students will learn key science and math concepts as they work together in groups with certified faculty to build models and robots using education platform in an exciting and engaging atmosphere.

Speaking on the occasion, Komal Singh, Principal, Learning Paths School said, “We live in a world that is changing more rapidly than ever before. Children will face stream of new issues and challenges in the future. Things that they learn today will be obsolete tomorrow. To thrive, they must learn to design innovative solutions.

Winning teams will advance to the national championship to be held in Delhi and then move to the international competition which will be held in Costa Rica.

