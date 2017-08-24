Ram Rahim Verdict: DGP meets SHOs in Ludhiana

Members of mounted police unit near the district court in Panchkula on Wednesday. (Express Photo: Jaipal Singh) Members of mounted police unit near the district court in Panchkula on Wednesday. (Express Photo: Jaipal Singh)

Fearing law and order trouble with Dera Sacha Sauda followers gathering in huge numbers at Naam Charcha Ghars (meeting halls) ahead of a court verdict in a rape case involving Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim, Punjab DGP Suresh Arora held a meeting with all the SHOs of Ludhiana commissionerate and Khanna police at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Wednesday.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner RN Dhoke and Khanna SSP Navjot Mahal were also present. After the meeting, Arora asked people to refrain from believing in rumors after the verdict on August 25, and maintain peace.

Dhoke, meanwhile, held a separate meeting with Dera representatives and claimed that they had promised to “maintain peace and calm”.

“We met Dera representatives and their senior leaders today. They have promised that they will keep peace and calm on August 25 whatever the court verdict maybe,” he said. Asked if internet services will be suspended on Friday, he said, “We are yet to take a decision on it. It will depend on the situation. If needed, internet services will be stopped.”

