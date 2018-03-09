Youth, minor girl in love commit suicide in Rajkot

A youth and a minor girl who were in love with each other allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison on 150 Ring Road in Rajkot. (Image for representational purpose) A youth and a minor girl who were in love with each other allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison on 150 Ring Road in Rajkot. (Image for representational purpose)

A youth and a minor girl who were in love with each other allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison on 150 Ring Road in Rajkot on Friday. A passersby on noticing the youth and the girl lying in an unconscious state in front of an industrial unit near Ambedkarnagar area on 150 Ring Road at around 6:30 am on Friday and called emergency service. The couple were then rushed to the civil hospital, where both of them died after two hours while undergoing treatment. They were identified as Jayesh Panchal (20) and Gayatri Rathod (16), both residents of Ambedkarnagar.

“The youth and the girl were neighbours and left their homes early morning. They consumed some poisonous substance outside an industrial unit where Panchal was working as labourer and committed suicide together. Rathod died within minutes after being admitted to hospital. The youth died around 9 am,” Malaviyanagar police sub-inspector Jivabhai Pandavadra told The Indian Express. Malaviyanagar police station registered a case of accidental death and an investigation is underway.

Police said the couple who had dropped out of school belonged to same community and were in love of each other. “They had fallen in love with each other some time ago. They had even eloped last month and parents had reported the incident to police. However, after persuasion by their parents, they had returned to their homes. Their families had agreed to allow them to marry. But since the girl was minor, their parents had asked them to wait for two years. They girl and the youth apparently felt they can’t wait that long and decided to take the extreme step,” said the investigating officer. The PSI added that they had not recovered any suicide note.

