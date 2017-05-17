Surat: Usha Mangeshkar’s ‘Save Water’ appeal in caller tune

Representational Image Representational Image

Wednesday onwards, try calling any Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) official on his or her mobile phone, you will be amazed to hear a melodius voice asking you to save water. Noted singer Usha Mangeshkar has lent her voice to a 30-second caller tune with a message to save water the SMC. It will be activated on the mobile phones of all SMC employees and the leaders of ruling BJP, holding office in the civic body. The move is part of an attempt by SMC to create awareness among the citizens to save water as Tapi river is the only source of drinking water for Surat.

Usha, who is also the younger sister of Lata Mangeshkar, has been paid Rs 3 lakh by the SMC for lending her voice to the caller tune in Gujarati, Hindi, and English. The message says: “I am Usha Mangeshkar, appealing to you, since water is life, do not waste it.” According to SMC officials, they had got a caller tune recorded in the voice of a local radio announcer to create awareness on water conservation. But Municipal Commissioner M Thennarasan was not happy with it. He then asked them to go for an iconic voice.

