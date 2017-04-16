Upleta municipality president, woman booked for driving Rajkot PSI to suicide

THE CASE of alleged suicide by police sub-inspector Mehul Maru took a new turn on Saturday when the father of the PSI filed a police complaint against four persons, including a woman with whom the police officer allegedly had an affair, and incumbent president of Upleta municipality president Dana Chandravadiya for driving his son to suicide. Maru’s father Chithar filed a complaint with A Division police station late on Saturday night naming Neha Parekh, her father Deepak, relative Kanu Chotai and Dana Chandravadiya, incumbent president of Upleta municipality as accused. In his complaint, Chithar claimed that Maru and Neha were having an affair for the last two years. But after Neha got engaged, the four created circumstances which formed Maru to take his own life.

Chithar stated that Neha invited Maru to her residence in Upleta town in Rajkot district in January this year. However, when he reached there, she and others abused him and filed a false complaint against the PSI. Thus, the accused subjected 32-year-old Maru, a member of Scheduled Caste to atrocity and forced him to commit suicide. He further stated that Chotai was father-in-law of Neha’s sister.

Based on this complaint, A Division police booked Neha, her father, Chotai and Chandravadiya under IPC Section 306 (abettment of suicide) and under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989. All the accused are residents of Upleta.

“We have registered a case after receiving a complaint from the PSI’s father. Now, we shall record statements of the accused,” Raysinh Rathva, assistant police commissioner (SC/ST Cell) told The Indian Express on Sunday.

While he was in charge of Bedipara police chowky of B Division police station in Rajkot, PSI Maru was named as an accused in an alleged case of custodial death in March last year. But later on, he was discharged as police found no evidence against him. In January this year, he was booked by Upleta police for allegedly stalking a woman after he went to her residence and created a ruckus there and was arrested. But while in custody, cut vein of his hand in an apparent bid to commit suicide. He was rushed to Rajkot civil hospital for treatment. However, he shifted to a private hospital despite resistance from a policeman who was escorting him and thus he was booked by Rajkot city police for preventing a public servant from discharging his duties. Days after being released on bail, he allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in is official quarter in Ramnathpara area of Rajkot city on 31st of last month.

Police sources say that Maru, who was married, had come in contact with Neha while she was working as a teacher in Rajkot city.

