Two die of swine flu in Rajkot

Two persons, including a woman, succumbed to swine flu in the last three days at the civil hospital here, a senior official said.

Bechar Patel (45), succumbed to the H1NI virus late last night, District health officer (DHO), Rupal Mehta said. Patel was admitted to the hospital with symptoms of H1N1 virus on March 7.

Chetnaben Trivedi (56), who tested positive for the virus, also succumbed to the virus on March 7, she said. “Since January this year five patients have died of H1N1 virus”, said Mehta.