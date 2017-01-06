Traffic warden detained with ‘stolen’ bike in Rajkot

A TRAFFIC WARDEN was detained by Bhaktinagar police on Thursday on the suspicion that he was involved in theft of a motorbike and a scooter in the city.

A team of Bhaktinagar police, led by head constable Sameer Sheikh, stopped traffic warden Ayyub Kureshi while he was passing by Ahir Chowk on 80-feet road at 11:15 am. The police team asked him to produce papers of a Slender Pro motorbike he was riding. As he couldn’t produce them, the police detained the warden and also seized the vehicle.

Later, during questioning, Kureshi told police that he had stolen the bike from Gondal road around two years ago. Not only this, he also confessed to have stolen an Activa scooter from Junction area in 2002 and had given it to another man, police said. That scooter was seized from a man who was arrested by police under Prohibition act.

Bhaktinagar police said that Kureshi (24), a resident of Babariya Colony, had been volunteering as a traffic warden for the city police for the last three years. He was detained and being questioned, added police.

Around 300 traffic wardens are engaged by Rajkot Traffic Education Trust, an NGO supported by the state government. They get monthly honorarium from the state government for volunteering to help Rajkot city police manage vehicular traffic on roads.