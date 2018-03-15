Suspension of Congress MLAs: Protesters block roads in Amreli, 40 detained

Congress supporters burnt tyres and blocked National Highway 51 near Rajula town of Amreli district on Wednesday evening. Congress supporters burnt tyres and blocked National Highway 51 near Rajula town of Amreli district on Wednesday evening.

Hours after three Congress legislators were suspended by Speaker Rajendra Trivedi over the ruckus in the Assembly, Congress supporters burnt tyres and blocked National Highway 51 near Rajula town of Amreli district on Wednesday evening.

Suspended MLA Amrish Der’s supporters assembled at Hindorna crossroads in the outskirts of Rajula around 8 pm and occupied the highway for about half-an-hour before police could clear the blocked.

“Around 400 people gathered at Hindorna crossroads to protest against the suspension of MLA Der. However, police cleared the highway and restored vehicular traffic soon after. As the mob refused to disperse after repeated requests and warnings by the police, 40 people were detained,” Superintendent of Police (Amreli) Jagdish Patel told The Indian Express.

Der represents Rajula constituency in the Assembly. He had defeated four-time sitting BJP MLA Hira Solanki in the last year’s Assembly elections.

Similar incident was also reported from Dhudiya-Agariya village near Rajula on the Rajula-Amreli state highway. “However, police reached the spot immediately and dispersed the protesters. The situation is completely normal,” Patel added.

Meanwhile, workers of Youth Congress and National Students Union of India (NSUI), the students’ wing of the Congress, also staged protests at Rajkamala Chowk, the main square of Amreli town, late in the evening. They blocked the road and halted traffic.

