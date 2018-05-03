Seventeen Years Later, SP Convicted Of Beating Up Man In Police Custody

Manoj Ninama outside Bhuj court on Wednesday. His one year jail term has been stayed for a month. Vimal Joshi Manoj Ninama outside Bhuj court on Wednesday. His one year jail term has been stayed for a month. Vimal Joshi

A magisterial court in Bhuj town of Kutch on Wednesday convicted Manoj Ninama, a superintendent of police in the state Intelligence Bureau, of beating up a person in police custody, 17 years ago. Ninama was Deputy Superintendent of Police (Bhuj) at the time of the incident in 2001.

The court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vinay Modh sentenced him to one year of imprisonment and also fined Rs 1,000 for beating up one Mohammed Sama, who was arrested in an extortion case. Convicting Ninama under Section 323 of the Indian Penal Code (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), the court also ordered the police officer to pay the victim Rs 10,000 as compensation.

However, the court granted a stay on the sentencing for 30 days after Ninama moved an application and sought time to appeal against the verdict. This is another blow to Ninama after his suspension for his role in the alleged irregularities in police recruitment in Rajkot in 2015. Ninama, who is currently posted in Ahmedabad, was, however, acquitted of other charges under IPC sections 504 (insult to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) and 343 (wrongful confinement) for want of evidence.

“The court believed in our case that Ninama beat up the man for two days in 2001 while the latter was in police custody in connection with a case of extortion registered against him. The testimony of witnesses and papers of medical examination of the victim after he was beaten up proved clinching evidence against the accused,” Hemsingh Chaudhary, advocate of Sama, told The Indian Express after the court delivered its verdict.

Chaudhary added that Sama and his nephew were involved in a land dispute case. In the meantime, the nephew struck a 17 tears later, SP convicted of beating up man in police custody deal with one Pratapsinh Jadeja and Chaman Gor, both residents of Bhuj, to sell the disputed land to the duo. Jadeja and Gor, who were builders, put out notices declaring their intention to purchase the said plot of land. However, Sama objected to the deal, arguing that he had a stake in the plot.

“After Sama was arrested by Bhuj city police on April 22, 2001, in connection with the extortion case, Ninama, then Deputy SP of Bhuj, went to Bhuj city police station and beat up the victim. Ninama asked Sama to withdraw his objections, telling him that Jadeja and Gor were his friends and warned him of dire consequences if he blocked the land deal. Ninama again beat up the victim the following day in the presence of another accused who was in police lock-up that day,” Chaudhary added.

When Sama was produced in a court in connection with the extortion case on April 23, 2001, he told the magistrate that Ninama had beaten him up for two days and filed a private complaint. The magistrate ordered his medical examination and the examination reports came positive for physical assault. Subsequently, charges were framed against Ninama under IPC Sections 323, 504, 506 (2) and 343.

Ninama had also filed discharge application, stating that he had acted in his official capacity and, therefore, charges could not be applied, but it was rejected, the lawyer said. Charges in the case were formed in 2014 and the court delivered its verdict 17 years after the case was registered.

“The court concurred with our contention that Ninama was not the investigating officer of the extortion case and, therefore, he had not right to interrogate Sama. The arrest panchanama prepared by a constable also noted that there were no injury marks on Sama’s body at the time of his arrest in the extortion case. On the other hand, medical examination report stated that that injury marks on Sama’s body were inflicted in the last 24 hours. The another accused who was in custody that day and an eyewitness in the case testified that he had seen Ninama beating up Sama and thus convinced the court, added Chaudhary.

Ninama was promoted to the Indian Police Service (IPS) in 2007. On May 19, 2015, Ninama, then Commandant of Group 13 of State Reserve Police Force in Rajkot, was suspended after he was allegedly involved in giving favour to two women candidates by adopting unscrupulous methods to clear them in the physical efficiency test during the sub-inspector recruitment exam. An inquiry report had found him guilty of influencing the results of two women candidates, but he was subsequently reinstated. Ninama could not be reached for comment.

