Rajkot time bomb case: Bomb planted to get house vacated, say Police

The Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) on Tuesday solved the mystery of a live time bomb found outside a house in Rajkot last month. The DCB arrested four accused, including two brothers, their mother and another person for allegedly planting the bomb to get a property, reportedly grabbed by three persons, vacated.

Police said that the accused had planted the bomb in Khodiyarnagar under Malviyanagar police station area in Rajkot. Police said that accused, planted the bomb and actually wanted to explode it in order to get a residential property, grabbed by one Dalpat Vyas, Nitin Baba and Munna Baba, vacated.

A team of DCB officials, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Deepan Bhadran, camped in Rajkot for the past two days after they got credible evidence to nab the accused. Police said that they got the clues after they questioned Vyas, who reportedly admitted that he had grabbed the house belonging to Ranjanben. Based on this revelation, the police found out the presence of the accused through their mobile location.

The police team arrested Jaydeep Patel, his brother Vikram alias Vicky, their mother Ranjanben alias Anjuben and one Pravin Solanki from Jasdan, about an hour’s drive from Rajkot city. Another person, Dinesh Bodhabhai, who is said to be the lover of Ranjanben and who planted the bomb, is absconding.

Police said that Dinesh and Pravin Solanki are friends who planned to assemble a bomb and explode it near the house captured by three persons to “teach them a lesson”. This house was gifted by Ranjanben’s father some five years ago. Police said that Ranjanben divorced her husband after he suffered a paralysis attack.

Police said that Dinesh and Pravin assembled the bomb and planted near the house captured by Vyas, but due to a technical glitch it couldn’t explode. “We have cracked the case and arrested four persons. The reason behind planting the bomb is property dispute. We have collected evidence that the bomb was made by the accused themselves,” said Joint Commissioner of Police (DCB) J K Bhatt.

