Rajkot: Three loco pilots injured after crankcase cover comes off engine at Jetalsar railway station

Three loco pilots were injured on Monday after a crankcase cover of a train engine came off and hot oil splashed on them at Jetalsar railway station near Junagadh. However, no passenger was hurt in the incident, said police. The accident took place when a Porbandar-bound train halted at Jetalsar junction, officers of Bhavnagar division of Western Railway said. “While the loco pilots were changing duty, a crankcase cover of the locomotive came off splashing hot oil on two pilots and an assistant. They were rushed to Junagadh civil hospital for treatment,” divisional railway manager (DRM) of Bhavnagar, Roopa Srinivasan told The Indian Express.

The injured were identified as pilots Imbrahim Bloch, Aravind Gohil and assistant pilot Ashok Meena.

Jetalsar railway police said the trio saw smoke coming out of the train engine when the train was pulling in the station. “The train had departed from Rajkot and it was piloted by Nirmal Parmar. Bloch, Gohil and Meena were to take over from Parmar in Jetalsar. However, the trio saw smoke bellowing out of the engine as the train approached platform at Jetalsar. As soon as the train halted, they tried to check the section of the engine from where the smoke was coming out and all of a sudden, lid of an oil tank blew off,” Devshi Kadchha, assistant sub-inspector of Jetalsar railway police said.

Police said that the trio had suffered burn injuries on their face and hands. However, the DRM said that the injuries were not major. “Their injuries are not major. To ensure better treatment, they have been shifted to a private hospital in Rajkot,” said Srinivasan.

The DRM further said cause of the accident was unclear. “Investigation is on to ascertain why the crankcase cover came off. The locomotive did not start after the incident. Therefore, it was replaced and the train continued its onward journey,” she added.

