Rajkot PSI suicide: Father files complaint against alleged lover, three others

The father of police sub-inspector (PSI) Mehul Maru (32), who had allegedly committed suicide on March 31, filed a complaint with A Division police on Saturday night against four persons, including one Neha Parekh with whom the PSI had an alleged affair and incumbent president of Upleta municipality Dana Chandravadiya.

In his complaint, Maru’s father Chithar has also named Neha’s father Deepak and relative Kanu Chotai (father-in-law of her sister). Chithar claimed Maru and Neha were together for the last two years. But after Neha got engaged, the four created such circumstances, which drove Maru to suicide.

Chithar added Neha had invited Maru to her residence in Upleta, Rajkot, in January. However, when he reached there, she and others abused him and filed a false complaint against him.

Based on the complaint, A Division police booked the four under IPC section 306 (abatement to suicide) and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act (as Maru belonged to Scheduled Caste). “We have registered a case. Now, we will record statements of the accused,” Raysinh Rathva, assistant police commissioner (SC/ST Cell) said on Sunday.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now