Rajkot administration facilitates regularisation of residential encroachments on ULC land

APPARENTLY CONCERNED by slow response from people to its drive for regularising residential encroachment on government land, the district administration of Rajkot held a special camp and facilitated filling up of 103 forms from families of encroachers. The administration held a special camp in Shivparara Mafatiyapara area on Raiya road of the city and helped 103 families to help fill up application forms seeking regularisation of their homes. These homes have been built on the land which had been vested with the government under the Urban Land Ceiling (ULC) Act but were later encroached upon. With an aim to help poor give legal rights of such homes, the state government had passed an ordinance last year. According to the ordinance, families living in such houses can regularise their construction by paying pre-decided land price to the government.

The drive was launched from Rajkot on January 5 this year. In Rajkot city, there are around 2,200 residential properties which have come up on ULC land. The state government had asked families living in such houses to apply for regularisation within 90 days.

Vikrant Pandey, district collector of Rajkot, however had announced that they will try to finish the work in Rajkot city within 45 days.

As weeks passed, the response from people remained slow and the district administration had to play an proactive role.

“Initially, the response was slow. It could be due to the confusion among people about the procedure. Therefore, we started organising camps for helping people fill up forms. So far, we have organised about 50 such camps and 1,124 application forms have already been received,” Pandey told The Indian Express on Sunday.

The collector said that ULC land spread over 69 revenue survey numbers had residential encroachments. “We have completed ground survey of 64 survey numbers out of the 69. Thanks to these survey, we know who is living where and who can apply. Some 2,000 application forms have been disbursed and we are planning to disposing of cases from March 11,” said Pandey.

He further said that the largest number of cases were in the jurisdiction of Mamlatdar (South), followed by Mamlatdar (East), Mamlatdar (West) and Mamlatdar (Rural).

A source in the office of Mamlatdar (West) office said that that around 2,000 families are living in Shipara Mafatiyapara.