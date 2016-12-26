Rajkot: 5 kg gold jewellery looted from Muthoot Finance branch

CCTV footage showing two of the three armed persons who looted the Dhoraji branch of Muthoot Finance in Rajkot. (Source: ANI) CCTV footage showing two of the three armed persons who looted the Dhoraji branch of Muthoot Finance in Rajkot. (Source: ANI)

Five kilograms of gold jewellery worth around Rs 90 lakh was allegedly looted at gun point by three unidentified persons from a branch of Muthoot Finance–gold financing company– at Dhoraji town here, police said.

Watch | Nearly 5 kg gold jewellery looted from Muthoot Finance branch in Rajkot

#WATCH 4.8 KG (approx) gold looted from Muthoot Finance company branch in Dhoraji (Rajkot, Gujarat) (Source: CCTV footage) pic.twitter.com/trSaeN6xs8 — ANI (@ANI_news) December 26, 2016

“Three unidentified persons entered a branch of Muthoot Finance at Dhoraji and looted 4.8 kg gold jewellery at gun point,” Rajkot (Rural) SP Antrip Sood said.

Three persons were armed with country-made revolver and knife, and their act was caught on the CCTV camera based on which the police launched a search operation, Sood said.

“We have sealed the exit points and have launched a hunt for the robbers with the help of CCTV footages,” he said.

The CCTV footages show three robbers armed with revolver and knife forcing the employees of Muthoot Finance at Dhoraji branch to open the locker from where they take out gold jewellery and flee immediately.