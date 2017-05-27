Rajkot: 31 huts, twp shops razed in anti-encroachment drive

In Kevdavadi, the RMC demolished 11 huts, which were constructed on its open plot, reserved for the economically weaker sections of the society. (Representational photo) In Kevdavadi, the RMC demolished 11 huts, which were constructed on its open plot, reserved for the economically weaker sections of the society. (Representational photo)

The town planning department of Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) on Friday razed 31 huts and two shops in three different areas of the city, removing encroachment from 310 square metre of land valued at around Rs1 crore.

The drives in Kevdavadi on Canal Road, behind Nagrik Bank on 80 Feet Road and Pranami Chowk in Jungleshwar area came around a week after the civic body demolished 26 houses in Raiya amidst protests by Congress MLA Indranil Rajyaguru on May 18.

In Kevdavadi, the RMC demolished 11 huts, which were constructed on its open plot, reserved for the economically weaker sections of the society. Similarly, the RMC teams razed 20 huts and a portion of a shrine behind Nagrik Bank.

The plot has been kept for commercial purpose, town planning officer Mansukh Sagathiya said. In the third operation, the civic body pulled down two shops near Pranami Chowk.

