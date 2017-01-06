Prakash Lunagariya ‘murder’: Rajkot police book unidentified men

THE DETECTION of Crime Branch of Rajkot city police on Wednesday booked unidentified men in connection with the alleged murder of Prakash Lunagariya on Monday. This is the third FIR in connection with the incident. A resident of Dhranagadhra, 35-year-old Prakash was found unconscious near the bank for River Aji in Thorala area of the city early on Monday. He was rushed to hospital where he died during treatment. Minutes later, Shaktisinh Zala alias Pendo (18) was also found from the same area in unconscious state. He too died hours later while undergoing treatment.

Police had said that Prakash and Pendo were injured in a brawl that ensued after the duo and three others robbed a man of Rs 5,700, but couldn’t reach agreement to share the booty. Police had arrested Yuvrajsin Zala (24) of Rajkot, Kadar Malek (21) of Morbi and Prakash Parmar of Rajkot from the spot. Based on a complaint filed by Malek, Thorala police had booked Pendo and Yuvraj for murder. Meanwhile, Yuvraj had also filed a cross-complaint and based on that complaint, Thorala police had booked Prakash Lunagariya, Malek and Parmar for murder on Monday.

While Pendo’s family had claimed his body later Monday afternoon, Lunagariya’s family members refused to take possession of the body, alleging his son was not killed in the brawl, but was murdered. They continued their protests on Wednesday. Sardar Patel Group president Lalji Patel also alleged that Lunagariya was killed in an encounter.

Later, Lunagariya’s father Devraj gave a written complaint to DCB. Based on that complaint, the DCB lodged a complaint.

“Crime Branch has registered an FIR for murder against unidentified persons and due investigation will be done,” additional commissioner of police of Rajkot, Dipak Bhatt, said.