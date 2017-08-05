Lawyers end strike against cop’s ‘threat’ to judicial officer

The Gandhidham lawyers of Kutch district called off their three-day strike on Friday following an appeal by the principal district judge of Bhuj and Bar Council of Gujarat.

The lawyers of Gandhidham town had gone on a flash strike after A Division police inspector (PI) R G Parmar had allegedly walked into the local court with sticks on Tuesday and abused additional district judge Virat Buddha as he refused to meet him. The Gandhidham Bar Association (GBA) termed the incident “an assault on

The Gandhidham Bar Association (GBA) termed the incident “an assault on judiciary.” The GBA held a meeting of its general board on Friday to take a call on the appeal.

“The honourable principal district judge had visited Gandhidham on Thursday and assured the members of the executive council of a judicial inquiry against the police inspector by the Gujarat High Court,”said bar association president Dinesh Maheshwari.

