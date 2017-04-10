Kutch: Pakistan arrests 42 Indian fishermen off Jakhau coast

Jakhau coast, Kutch. Jakhau coast, Kutch.

IN AN early morning operation, Pakistan Marine Security Agency (PMSA) detained six fishing boats and arrested 42 fishermen on board from near International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) off Jakhau coast in Kutch on Sunday, fishermen leaders said.

Manish Lodhari, former president of Porbandar Boat Association said that the PMSA struck while seven fishing boats of Gujarat with 42 fishermen on board were operating near the notional IMBL on Sunday morning. “However, engine of one the boats failed. As a result, the PMSA abandoned the trawler but shifted fishermen on board it to another boat,” Lodhari said.

The fishermen leader said that the apprehended boats were registered at ports like Porbandar, Mangrol and Okha. Jatin Desai, general secretary of Pakistan India People’s Forum for Peace and Democracy also confirmed that PMSA had arrested 42 Indian fishermen.

PIPFPD is an NGO of activists from the two neighbouring countries working for friendly relationships between India and Pakistan. The incident comes around two weeks after PMSA arrested around 100 fishermen and detained their 18 fishing trawlers for allegedly violating its territorial waters. The arrests also comes around a week before top officers of Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and PMSA are scheduled to discuss issues of maritime security and fishermen at a three-day meeting in New Delhi this month.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now