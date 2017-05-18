Jamnagar medical college student found hanging in hostel room

A STUDENT OF MP Shah Medical College, Jamnagar allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his hostel room in wee hours of Thursday with police saying that the youth had failed his examination twice. Tushar Desai (22), a student of first year of MBBS at the government-run MP Shah Medical College was found hanging by a rope tied to a ceiling fan in his hostel room at around 12:30 AM on Thursday. Police said that Desai’s two roommates were away due to the summer vacation in the college.

“The door of Desai’s room was closed. But other students in the hostels found through ventilator that Desai was hanging from the ceiling fan. The students informed the dean of the medical college, who in turn alerted us at around 1 AM,” Raviraj Gohil, police sub-inspector at B Division police station in Jamnagar said.

The youth was rushed to a nearby hospital but he was declared dead on arrival.

“No suicide note has been recovered so far. So, we do not know the exact reason as to why he took the extreme step. But other students told us that he had failed his first year examination twice,” Gohil further said, adding Desai was a native of Mahuva taluka in Bhavnagar district.

Meanwhile, Dr Nandini Desai, in-charge dean of MP Shah Medical College said that the students did not display any abnormal behaviour in the days preceding his suicide. “Fellow students have told us that Desai was a an introvert and reserved by nature. They say that there was no marked change in his behaviour in the days before he attempted suicide,” Dr Desai.

The dean also confirmed that the student had flunked his first year MBBS annual examination twice. “He was a student of 2015-16 batch. After he failed his examination once, as per the university rules, he got another chance to clear it via a supplementary examination. But he could not clear that one also. Therefore, he was not promoted to second year and continued to be a first year student. This Monday, he filled up his form for university examination scheduled to be held in July,” added Dr Desai.

