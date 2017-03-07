Islamic State plot: ATS takes Vaseem to Chotila

A DAY after taking him to Bhavnagar, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) took Vaseem Ramodia to Chotila on Monday and examined the place where the accused had planned to carry out a lone-wolf attack under the influence of Islamic State terrorist group. A team of ATS took Vaseem, 30, to Chotila and did a reconstruction of his visit to the temple town in Surendranagar district. Vaseem led the ATS to a small temple on the National Highway 8 where, ATS claims, he had planned to cut throat of somebody to spread terror. “We don’t know the exact date on which Vaseem had visited Chotila for carrying out the attack. We shall find that out now from the data that we have,” deputy superintendent of police (DySP) of ATS, Ramesh Faldu told The Indian Express.

Faldu is the investigating officer of the case.

According to the ATS, Vaseem had failed to muster courage at the last moment to actually carry out the attack in Chotila, famous for its goddess Chamunda temple and returned to his home in Rajkot.

Incidentally, the ATS had taken Vaseem and his younger brother Naeem to Bhavnagar on Sunday and had done panchanama of a place in Mahuva Line of that city. ATS claims that the duo had planned to set a car on fire there and spread terror in that city.

When asked as to why Naeem was also not taken to Chotila, Faldu said that he was knowing about Vaseem’s plan but did not actually visited the temple town to stage any terrorist attack.