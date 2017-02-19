Gujarat: Woman killed in celebratory firing at marriage procession in Botad

A woman was killed after being hit by a celebratory gunshot fired at a marriage procession in Rampara village of Botad district on Sunday even as police booked director of Vinchhiya agriculture produce market committee (APMC) and another man for causing death by negligence in this regard.

The incident took place at around 10:30 am in Rampara village of Gadhda taluka in Botad district. Police said that Dhanji Zapadiya, a resident of Bandhali village in Vinchhiya taluka of Rajkot district and Chatur Gohil, a resident of Devdhari village in Vinchhiya taluka were firing in air to celebrate the marriage of one Vipul Solanki in Rampara village. However, one of the shot from Dhanji’s double-barrel gun hit one Neeta Gohil (28) and injured her seriously. Police said that Neeta and her husband Mukehs, residents of Devdhari village, were also attending marriage of Solanki, their neighbour in their village.

“Zapadiya’s gun misfired and the shot hit Neeta in her upper back. She died while on her way to a hospital in Gadhda town,” Gadhda police sub-inspector Rajendrasinh Karmatiya said. The PSI further said that both Zapadiya and Chatur had licenses to keep guns. But the accused managed to flee the spot after one of the gunshots in the celebratory firing hit the woman and left her mortally wounded. Zapadiya is also a director of Vinchhiya APMC in Rajkot district.

Later in the day, Neeta’s brother-in-law Gopal filed a complaint at Gadhda police station naming Zapadiya and Chatur Gohil as accused. Based on this complaint, police booked Zapadiya and Chatur under IPC causing death by negligence and under Arms Act. The PSI said that no arrests were made till late Sunday night.