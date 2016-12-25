Gujarat: Police constable killed in road accident in Bhavnagar

A police constable was killed after the motorbike he was riding allegedly collided head-on with another vehicle near Talaja town of Bhavnagar on Sunday. A police constable was killed after the motorbike he was riding allegedly collided head-on with another vehicle near Talaja town of Bhavnagar on Sunday.

A POLICE CONSTABLE was killed after the motorbike he was riding allegedly collided head-on with another vehicle near Talaja town of Bhavnagar on Sunday. The incident took place between 5 am and 7 am on Sunday, Talaja police said, when constable Vijaysinh Gohil was on his way back home after doing night duty at Talal police station. “Prima facie, it seems his motorbike collided head on with a heavy vehicle coming from opposite direction. The constable sustained injuries on his head and face and died on the spot,” in-charge police inspector of Talaja, Taslim Rizvi said.

The 28-year-old constable was an unarmed Lok Rakshak Dal member, who had joined the police force less than five years ago and was a fixed-salary employee.

Police said that Gohil was a resident of Rajapara village in neighbouring Palitana taluka. “He was on his way back to Rajapara when he met with the accident at the approach road of Makhaniya on Talaja-Palitana road, around five kilometers away from Talaja town,” Rizvi further said.

Rajapara is around 28 km away from Talaja.

After the accident, driver of the heavy vehicle sped away even as Gohil bled to death on the spot. His motorbike was also reduced to scrap under the impact of collision.

Based on a complaint filed by Gohil’s father Balwantsinh, Talaja police have booked driver of unidentified vehicle for causing death by negligence and rash driving.

Rizvi said attempts were on to identify the other vehicle involved in the accident.