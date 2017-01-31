Gujarat man shot dead after clash over installing windmills in Surendranagar

(Representational) (Representational)

A FARMER WAS shot dead and three others were injured as they clashed with a group of persons hired by a private company for installation of windmills in Sadala village of Muli taluka in Surendranagar on Monday. Police said that about five odd farmers of Sadala village objected to digging and blasting done by a private firm for preparing the base of wind turbines in the village. The farmers complained that the rock blasting and digging activity was damaging the tubewells on their farms located nearby.

This led to a clash between the farmers and persons hired by the private firm as security guard. Police said that the men hired by the private firm opened fire on farmers, killing one of them and injuring three others. “One person was shot dead in the clash allegedly over land issues. Some others have been injured and they have been rushed to various hospitals. The situation is under control as of now,” superintendent of police of Surendranagar, Deepak Meghani told The Indian Express.

Muli police said that the victim was identified as Jodhabhai Rabari (48), a resident of Sadala. “Jodhabhai was hit by a bullet on his head and died on the spot. His son and two others have also sustained bullet injuries and have been taken to hospital,” Muli police sub-inspector Vanrajsinh Jadeja said. Police said that the farmers also retaliated with sticks and four persons from the group of the windmill firm were also injured. They too were rushed to hospitals in Surendranagar, Than and Rajkot. Jadeja said that they were in the process of registering a case.