Gujarat: Gas cylinder explodes in Amreli village, 9 injured

NINE PERSONS, including two women, sustained burn injuries and a house was destroyed as an LPG cylinder exploded after catching fire in Tramboda village of Babra taluka in of Amreli district early on Tuesday morning.

Babara police said the incident took place around 7 am when Sharda Jadav (30) was preparing tea at her home in Tramboda. The cylinder caught fire all of a sudden and exploded, said police.

“The blast caused a fire in the house. Sharda’s husband Premji (35) who tried to rescue her was also injured. Her father-in-law, Khoda (65), who was present in the house, also sustained burn injuries. Hetal Jadav (26), a neighbour who rushed to save Sharda, also sustained serious burns,” Mitesh Barot, police sub-inspector of Babra said.

Police said that the members of the extended Jadav family rushed to rescue Sharda and others, but were injured too. They were identified as Khoda’s younger brother Arjan (50), Arjan’s son Naresh (23), Ravji Jadav (40), Mohan Jadav (35) and Hetal’s husband Ramji.

The injured were first rushed to a government hospital in Babra town from where they were referred to civil hospital in Amreli for further treatment.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now